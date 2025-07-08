Tesla unveils 80 kW solar canopy at new EV charging site

United States electric vehicle (EV) and battery giant Tesla is continuing to expand its charging network with a new Supercharger facility featuring a dozen fast-chargers now operational in the carpark at New Italy Museum in northern New South Wales (NSW).

The 12-bay charging station, about 700 kilometres north of state capital Sydney, is fitted with Tesla’s V4 Superchargers, each rated at 250 kW. The Supercharger site is designed for rapid charging, providing an 80% charge in about 30 minutes, Most of the chargers are housed under an 80 kW solar canopy while one has been installed in a drive-through bay, making it suitable for EVs towing trailers, boats or caravans.

The installation is only the second Supercharger site in Australia equipped with a solar canopy, and it is the largest, edging out the 70 kW system deployed at Raymond Terrace on the state’s Central Coast.

The New Italy charging station has been co-funded by the NSW government and as part of that deal is open to Teslas and other EVs with combined charging system (CCS) compatibility.

Tesla has more than 660 active charging stations across Australia and is continuing to build new sites. The company is currently building Australia’s biggest fast-charging site, featuring 20 superchargers, in the NSW town of Goulburn.

Data published by the Australian government shows that as of early 2025, the number of public EV charging stalls has surpassed 3,500 nationwide.