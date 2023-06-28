SEG Solar leases land for 5 GW cell, 3 GW module production in Indonesia

From pv magazine Global

SEG Solar has signed an 80-year lease with Indonesian industrial real estate development agency, Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang (KITB), for a 41-hectare site in Batang, central Indonesia.

The US company said it intends to invest USD 500 million ($747,000) to develop the land for a 5 GW of cell and 3 GW of module capacity. It will make the investment through SEG ATW Solar Manufaktur Indonesia, its joint venture with ATW Investasi Selaras, an Indonesian renewable energy developer.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2024. It will be one of Indonesia’s largest solar cell and module factories, according to SEG.

“The country offers a supportive environment with favourable policies, taxation benefits and abundant silicon resources,” said SEG Solar CEO Jim Wood.

The Batang cell production line will supply SEG Solar’s recently announced 2 GW module factory in Houston, enabling the company to become more vertically integrated, it said in a statement. It recently reported plans to develop module manufacturing equipment with Suzhou Horad New Energy Equipment to produce 2 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules in Texas.