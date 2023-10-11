Queensland reforms hydrogen pipeline laws

Queensland has passed the Gas Supply and Other Legislation (Hydrogen Industry Development) Amendment Bill 2023, paving the way for new hydrogen distribution networks and the ability to repurpose existing infrastructure.
The state government claims the new laws will fast-track the local hydrogen industry, unlocking $33 billion in economic activity by 2040. Essentially the legislation will apply the existing safety frameworks for Queensland pipelines to hydrogen and other renewable gases, including the requirement to develop safety management systems and comply with safety requirements.
Like Queensland, South Australia has recently been reforming its legal frameworks around hydrogen, introducing the Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Bill 2023 in September saying the new laws would facilitate and regulate the generation of hydrogen and renewable energy in certain areas of South Australia.
Coming back to Queensland, state Resources Minister Scott Stewart said: “this legislation not only enables the transportation of hydrogen through pipelines but puts in place conditions to make sure it’s done safely.”
“The Australian Hydrogen Council welcomes the progression of regulatory reforms in Queensland, which are critical for the hydrogen industry to plan and invest with confidence,” Dr Fiona Simon, CEO Australian Hydrogen Council, added. “It is important that states and territories address legislative barriers and extend regulation where appropriate to support the safe production, transportation and use of hydrogen.”
The Queensland government says it has more than 50 hydrogen projects underway across the state.
