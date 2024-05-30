Austrian startup offers double-axis tracking system for agrivoltaics

From pv magazine Germany

Austrian startup Anywhere Solar has released a new double-axis tracking system for applications in agrivoltaic projects.

The tracker has an east-west rotation angle of 360 degrees, with an elevation angle of zero to 85 degrees. The module area is 75 m2. Depending on the modules used, PV systems ranging in size from 14 kW to 19 kW can be installed.

The system relies on an aluminum substructure that is anchored in the ground using lightweight construction elements from manufacturer Steelroot. Assembly is possible without heavy construction machinery, according to the manufacturer. At the end of use, the foundations can be completely dismantled.

“Our trackers always look for the sun themselves,” said Anywhere Solar Chief Executive Martin Lublasser. “Therefore, the orientation and floor plan of the installation area is irrelevant.”

The trackers can be set up next to field paths and on fallow land, but also directly in the field.

Using a web portal with an integrated calendar function, developers can create optimal conditions for plant growth by tracking shading and irrigation. The structures can also be used during extreme weather events such as hail or prolonged drought. If the module tables are in a horizontal position, agricultural machines up to 4.3 meters high can pass underneath.

“In addition to optimizing agricultural use, the system also impresses with its solar energy yields,” said Michael Manfred Fischer, managing director of consulting firm Fischer & Consort, which supported Anywhere Solar in its market launch. “Over the course of the year, around 40% more energy is fed into the grids than with rigid systems of comparable size.”

Author: Ralph Diermann