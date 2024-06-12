Winaico presents bifacial 435 W TOPCon module with 22.30% efficiency

Taiwanese manufacturer Winaico said its newest bifacial, n-type, glass-glass TOPCon compact modules are available in a 435 W aluminum-framed version, and a 430 W full-black version. The module efficiency is up to 22.30%.

Image: Winaico

Taiwan-based Winaico has unveiled a new solar panel series based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology.

“No perfluorinated or polyfluorinated chemicals (PFAS) are used in the production process,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The manufacturer is offering the new WST-NGX Glass-Glass-Series in two versions with aluminum and black frames, respectively. Both products measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weigh 24 kg. They are loadable up to 810 kg/m² and feature 2 mm thick tempered front and back glass covers, and an IP68 enclosure.

The aluminum-framed panel is called WST-435NGX-D3 and has a power output of 435 W. Its power conversion efficiency is 22.30%, while the open-circuit voltage and the short-circuit current are 38.72 V and 13.89 A, respectively.

The black-framed module is dubbed WST-430NGXB-D3 Full Black and has an efficiency of 22.02%, with the power output reaching 430 W. The open-circuit voltage is 38.60 V and the short-circuit current is 13.80 A.

Both panels have a temperature coefficient of -0.30%/C and come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 30-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0%. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

From pv magazine Global

