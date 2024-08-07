Mobile floating PV plant powers Paris’ Olympic village

Assembled and dismantled in 24 hours, the floating solar power plant can be reused for other events to replace generators.

From pv magazine France

Moored on the banks of the Seine, the temporary PV installation is being touted as the largest floating and mobile solar power plant in the world. The system, rented especially for the Olympic Games by energy company EDF ENR to a subsidiary, helps supply clean electricity to the Olympic and Paralympic Square in the Athletes’ Village.

Operating on pure self-consumption, the temporary solar power plant does not feed in electricity into the grid, requiring real-time adaptation of electricity production to the site’s consumption. Spread over 470 square meters and with a capacity of 78 kWp — the consumption of 94 apartments in the Village — the installation’s main advantage is that it can be set up and dismantled very easily.

Innovative process

To unfold it on the pontoon, all that is required is open the doors of the shipping container that houses it, pull out the pre-wired solar wings, connect them together and plug the whole thing into the container – where the inverter, protection systems and all the electrical components are located – to have an operational solar power plant in less than 24 hours.

“This is the first time in the world that we have sailed a photovoltaic power plant. Even if it was only 900 meters, the distance between the place where the installation is unloaded and where it is assembled,” Franck Chauveau, director of major project development for EDF in Île-de-France, told pv magazine France.

Beyond performance, this type of PV structure, innovative in its process, is an advantageous alternative to the use of generators to supply electricity to events such as the Olympic Games, trade fairs or festivals, or even isolated sites not accessible to the public network.

The Voies Navigables de France (VNF), the French navigation authority responsible for the management of the majority of the country’s inland waterways, is the first to take an interest in it, particularly to carry out construction sites along the banks of rivers.