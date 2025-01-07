JinkoSolar claims 33.84% efficiency for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell

Chinese solar module producer JinkoSolar said it has achieved a 33.84% power conversion efficiency for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell based on n-type wafers.
The company said the results have been certified by the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). In its previous attempts, JinkoSolar achieved a cell efficiency of 33.24% for the same device configuration.
“The record-breaking perovskite tandem solar cell utilizes JinkoSolar’s N-type high-efficiency monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell as the bottom cell, enhanced by significant advancements across multiple key technologies,” the manufacturer said.
“Innovations such as full-area passivated contact technology, perovskite interfacial defect passivation technology, and bulk defect passivation technology have contributed to the enhanced efficiency of the perovskite/TOPCon tandem cell.”
Researchers from Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) recently said that the practical power conversion efficiency potential of perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells could reach up to 39.5%.
Researchers said exceeding this efficiency threshold requires a change in cell architecture, replacing buckminsterfullerene (C60) with a more transparent electron transport layer, and finding more transparent alternatives to indium tin oxide (ITO) layers.
