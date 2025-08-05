Ark Energy plans to add 2000 MWh battery storage to wind farm

From ESS News

Ark Energy has announced it is seeking planning consent to change its original standalone wind farm in New South Wales to add an eight-hour 250 MW / 2,000 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

The proposal for the change to the Bowmans Creek Stage 1 park, located in the state’s Hunter Valley region near Muswellbrook has been submitted for review to the state government, along with changes to the access road to allow for heavy vehicles.

The area falls into the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), where transmission capacity is being upgraded.

The original project by Ark Energy, part of Korea Zinc, was cleared to build the wind farm in early 2024, with 54 turbines providing 335 MW, and was said to then cost $569 million (USD 379.6 million), with a Stage 2 plan to add 21 further turbines still under consideration via a separate application, with an environmental impact statement (EIS) still being prepared.

No information about the battery type or potential supplier was announced by Ark Energy, though it did specify a battery system versus an alternative long-duration storage technology.