Octopus Energy picks a side as the global energy investor rebrands as Octopus Renewables

Marketing tends to mirror the market, as a prominent rebrand announced this week has demonstrated. Energy investors are not only taking an interest in renewables including large scale solar, they are making it core to their business.
Octopus Renewables, the energy branch of Octopus Group and major investment partner in the 333 MW Darlington Point solar and storage project, announced the rebrand today as the firm completes its own transition to renewable energy specialisation. The rebranding, effective immediately, is “intended to more accurately reflect the business’ core mission – to accelerate the transition to a future powered by renewable energy.”
Octopus is understood to be Europe’s largest owner of utility scale PV projects. Having been instrumental in the UK solar marketplace earlier this decade, it has identified Australia as a key growth market. It is reported as operating a renewables portfolio of over 2.3 GW.
Mark Setchell, co-head of Octopus Renewables said: “The decision to change our name became an obvious one,” obvious because the size of the firm’s renewable investments and Europe and now in Australia began to far outweigh its traditional generation assets.
“We look forward to building on the huge success of the UK’s energy market, exporting our expertise to new markets and breaking down the barriers for the crucial investment in the sector,” he added.
