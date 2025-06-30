Alinta gives construction go-ahead for 250 MW battery project in South Australia

Chinese-owned electricity and gas provider Alinta Energy has committed to building its Reeves Plains Energy Hub Battery in South Australia with Perth-based GenusPlus Group awarded a contract to perform the design, supply, construction and commissioning of the first 250 MW phase of the energy storage system.

The 250 MW stage one battery energy storage system forms part of Alinta’s planned Reeves Plains Energy Hub, being developed about 50 kilometres north of state capital Adelaide. The energy hub is to also include a second 250 MW battery with a further four hours of storage capacity, and a 300 MW gas-fired power station.

Alinta, owned by Hong Kong-headquartered Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, said the mix of solutions will help provide reliable and stable energy to the grid with the battery to boost reliability by storing excess energy for high-demand periods.

The company said each stage of the battery will be able to power the equivalent of about 300,000 South Australian households for up to four hours.

Alinta Chief Development Officer Andres Maasing said the appointment of Genus is a significant milestone for the Reeves Plains project.

“This means we’re not just planning energy storage anymore – we’re building it,” he said. “Early works are underway, procurement is well advanced, and the site is being prepared for the build.”

Genus’ scope will include design and engineering, equipment supply, civil construction, and mechanical and electrical installation works. The $105 million (USD 68.6 million) contract also includes construction of a 275 kV Switchyard and connection to Electranet’s high-voltage network, as well as testing and commissioning.

Construction is set to begin in early 2026 and stage one is expected to be operational by 2028.

The first battery stage will include approximately 194 battery modules, supplied by Chinese manufacturer CATL. It will also feature 87 inverters provided by Spanish company Power Electronics, along with supporting infrastructure.

The project is expected to provide about 100 construction jobs, with Genus targeting “significant local content.”

Genus Managing Director David Riches said the company is proud to expand its footprint in the battery energy storage sector, reinforcing its commitment to delivering critical infrastructure that powers Australia’s energy future.

“This flagship project represents a significant step forward in our strategic growth within the renewable energy sector,” he said. “It underscores the strength of our long-standing client relationships and our proven track record for safe, reliable delivery.”

The Reeves Plains project forms part of Alinta’s power generation and energy storage portfolio with the company developing more than 4 GW of projects, including the 900 MW, eight-hour duration Oven Mountain pumped hydro project in New South Wales, the 1 GW Spinifex offshore wind project in Victoria and a 300 MW battery energy storage system to be built alongside a 100 MW / 200 MWh battery currently under construction in Western Australia.