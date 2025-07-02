Atmos reaches financial close on 400 MWh battery project

Sydney-headquartered developer Atmos Renewables has announced the financial close and impending start of construction of the estimated $220 million (USD 145 million) Merredin battery energy storage system project in Western Australia.

The 100 MW / 400 MWh battery, being co-developed with Perth-headquartered Nomad Energy, is being constructed on a four-hectare site located approximately eight kilometres southwest of Merredin. The site is adjacent to the 100 MW Merredin Solar Farm that was developed by Nomad and is now owned by Singapore-based Sun Energy

The battery will connect to the state’s main grid, the South West Interconnected System (SWIS), via Western Power’s nearby Merredin Terminal Station.

Atmos said the Merredin battery is strategically positioned midway along the 650 km Muja to Kalgoorlie 220 kV transmission line, and will provide four hours of dispatchable energy storage, enhancing grid stability and energy security for the Wheatbelt and Eastern Goldfields regions.

It is one of four battery projects that won the first storage tender in Western Australia under the federal government’s Capacity Investment Scheme.

“The Merredin BESS exemplifies our commitment to delivering reliable, clean energy solutions tailored to the needs of Western Australians,” Atmos Chief Executive Officer Nigel Baker said.

“This project not only supports the state’s renewable energy targets but also strengthens the resilience of the local energy infrastructure.”

GenusPlus Group will lead construction, using Tesla’s Megapack system with grid-forming inverter technology. Western Power will oversee high-voltage connection works.

Construction of the Merredin battery project is expected to commence shortly with works expected to be completed in early 2027.

The construction phase is expected to generate about 70 jobs with Baker stressing the company is committed to engaging local businesses and suppliers throughout the project’s delivery

“Atmos is dedicated to partnering with local communities and suppliers to ensure the long-term success and positive legacy for all our projects,” he said.

Once completed, the Meredin facility will be Atmos’ 18th operational asset, its first in Western Australia, and its debut battery storage project.

Atmos said it adds to the company’s growing renewable energy portfolio and forms part of its partnership with Nomad that aims to develop a renewable energy project pipeline with more than 1 GW of capacity in Western Australia by 2030.

Atmos’ other operational assets include six large-scale solar farms in Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria with a combined generation capacity of more than 560 MW.