Renewables to drive a clean recovery from Covid-19

Long-term gain

As federal and state governments look to restart the economy in the aftermath of the covid-19 health emergency, there is a significant opportunity for renewable energy and energy storage to be at the forefront of Australia’s economic recovery. Renewable energy is in the unique position of being the only industry that can drive economic growth while reducing Australia’s emissions profile. By adopting a renewables-led recovery, we can create thousands of new jobs, empower consumers, bring economic activity to regional communities, lower power prices and create the smart infrastructure of the future that can cement Australia’s place as a global clean energy superpower.

As part of its economic recovery measures, governments should accelerate reform and provide policy support to the industry so that it can deliver the enormous pipeline of potential large-scale wind and solar projects currently under development. This could involve transitioning the Renewable Energy Target to a “New Energy Target” or using reverse auctions to accelerate the next wave of renewable energy investment.

With the Australian Energy Market Operator finding that 30-45GW of new generation will be required by 2040 to replace retiring coal-fired power stations, an energy policy that encourages greater renewable energy investment will support the industry through this challenging period and give Australia a clear pathway for the clean energy transition.

This transition will require governments to take a more active role in improving the transmission system by directly funding key projects, bringing forward future anticipated projects and expanding the capacity of existing developments. By investing in the transmission system, governments can improve the reliability, security and resilience of Australia’s energy system, while creating thousands of jobs in regional Australia and unlocking new investment in large-scale renewable energy.

Governments can also take advantage of the cost and emissions reduction benefits of rooftop solar and batteries by expanding state-based home battery installation programs to the entire country and installing solar on government buildings. In addition, governments can send a strong message about the benefits of rooftop solar by changing their electricity procurement policies to ensure that all future supply comes from 100% renewable energy. Not only will this create additional renewable energy jobs, it will provide badly needed economic support for small solar businesses while reducing the energy cost burden for some of our most important institutions.