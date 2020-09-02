Germany to tender 18.8 GW of PV by 2028

From pv magazine Germany.

A first draft of what the amendment to Germany’s renewable energy law, the EEG, could look like has leaked from the Federal Ministry of Economics. pv magazine Germany has obtained a copy.

The new law, which is expected to come into force on January 1, 2021, includes a tender scheme for solar and other renewables that could result in the deployment of 18.8 GW of PV power capacity from 2021 to 2028, with a minimum of 1.9 GW and a maximum of 2.8 GW being planned to be allocated per year.

Of this total capacity, 5.3 GW will be tendered in the rooftop segment, while another 13.5 GW will be assigned for large-scale PV projects. Tenders for the rooftop segment will apply to systems larger than 500 kWp, while systems up to 500 kW will be eligible for a feed in tariff.

Through these new tenders, the German federal government wants to further reduce final prices for PV technology. According to the draft, the maximum price ​​in the tenders should drop from the current €0.0750/kWh to €0.0590 for ground-mounted systems. For roof systems, a maximum value of €0.090/kWh is envisaged.