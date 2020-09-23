Iberdrola sets up green hydrogen unit

The company has already invested in green hydrogen in Spain and the U.K.

In Puertollano, near Ciudad Real in the southern Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha, Iberdrola will develop the largest green hydrogen plant for industrial use in Europe, which will be operational next year and cost up to €150 million. The green hydrogen produced will be used in an ammonia factory operated in Puertollano by Fertiberia, Spain’s largest fertilizer supplier. The project will feature a 100 MW solar plant, a 20 MWh lithium-ion battery system and a 20 MW hydrogen electrolyzer – one of the world’s biggest.

In the United Kingdom, through its Scottish Power subsidiary, Iberdrola is participating in the ‘Green Hydrogen for Scotland’ project which aims to establish a network of green hydrogen production plants to supply commercial fleets and heavy duty vehicles. The first hydrogen facility is planned on the outskirts of Glasgow and will use solar and wind energy to operate a 10 MW electrolyzer.