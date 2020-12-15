Industrial property complex in Western Sydney fitted with 1.5 MW solar system

Frasers Property’s industrial complex at 2 Johnson Crescent, which is set to become home to a number of commercial warehouses once it is completed in March 2021, has been fitted with over 3,700 rooftop PV modules by solar engineering company Smart Commercial Solar. The system is expected to produce more than 2 GW of energy annually and will include battery storage.

Using helicopters to airlift the 3,700 405W Trina solar panels onto the building’s roof, the installation took 12 weeks to be completed. The system includes 12 Fimer PVS-100 three-phase string inverters, installed and commissioned on a custom-built inverter station.

Since the 16,755 square metre Horsley Park Estate will have multiple tenancies, the solar solution was split into three 500 kW subsystems to allow separate metering and electrical infrastructure. In addition to the solar PV system and battery storage, the site is also set to include back up generation with bio-diesel. Frasers was not yet able to give details on the back up generation plan or battery storage to pv magazine Australia, however.

US retail giant Williams-Sonoma are among the tenants at Horsley Park Estate. The American kitchenware and home furnishings retailer has signed a seven year agreement with Frasers, marking the company’s first foray into Australia as it seeks to improve its global supply chains to improve online shopping for its customers. Also taking warehouse space at the Western Sydney development is Japanese vehicle manufacturer Hino.

The solar system is part of Frasers Property Industrial’s goal of achieving a 5-star Green Star rating and carbon neutral certification for the new Western Sydney property. By incorporating solar into its commercial properties, Fraser’s is able to retail carbon neutral electricity to its tenants through Real Utilities, its own energy retail company.

Earlier this year, The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) gave over $700,000 to Frasers Property Australia to build 51 energy efficient homes complete with a solar embedded network. The aim was to demonstrate to the housing sector that it is possible and cost-effective for customers to build energy efficient homes at scale.

Frasers has a target of being net-zero carbon by 2030, including achieving 5 Stars on the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark by 2025, having all new projects be certified using third parties and relevant green building programs from next year and having 80% of owned and managed assets certified by 2025.