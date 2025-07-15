Malaysian utility unveils hydro-floating solar, hydrogen hubs

Kuala Lumpur-based utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has launched two renewable energy hubs in the eastern state of Terenggau.
The first, a hybrid hydro floating solar hub (HHFS) is a collaboration between TNB’s power generation subsidiary, TNB Genco Sdn Bhd, and investment holding company Terengganu Inc.
The second, a green hydrogen hub, is a partnership between the utility and oil and gas firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad.
TNB says the initiatives aim to position Malaysia as a regional leader in the green hydrogen value chain while supporting the country’s National Energy Transition Roadmap and Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap.
Local press in Malaysia reports the HHFS initiative will install floating solar panels on Terengganu’s Kenyir reservoir, while the hydrogen hub will develop green hydrogen, methanol and ammonia. TNB is said to be planning grid infrastructure reinforcements in the area to support the increased renewable energy integration.
In February 2024, TNB shared plans to install 2.5 GW of hybrid hydro-floating solar projects at hydropower dams across the country.
Malaysia’s cumulative solar capacity reached 2,306 MW by the end of 2024, up from 2,146 MW at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.