Deciding our distributed energy future

Redesigning for DER

In March 2019, the COAG Energy Council commissioned the Energy Security Board (ESB) to redesign the National Electricity Market (NEM) for a future where renewable energy and DER plays a far more prominent role. Dubbed the Post-2025 Electricity Market Design, the ESB delivered an options paper for the final design in April 2021.

Among many proposed changes to the way the NEM operates, the options paper outlines a greater role for DER in providing system and network services as its participation in the market grows. This increased role would involve a significant change from the traditionally passive relationship between retailers and their customers to a two-way market where customers are rewarded for playing an active role in the electricity market by producing electricity and adapting their demand to prevailing grid conditions.

It also recommends the introduction of technical standards for DER to better ensure the security of the power system and mechanisms for increasing competition as retailers look to offer innovative new ways for DER to interact with the electricity market.

However, while many of the proposed reforms offer positive solutions to the challenges that DER is likely to face in the coming years, it fails to provide a vision, goal or desired end state for DER in Australia. This is an important consideration as it will help with the prioritisation of policies and initiatives and whether they will assist in achieving the sector’s ultimate aims.

Positively, though, the ESB proposed the introduction of a maturity plan, a rolling reform initiative that will be updated as issues arise and priorities shift. In a sector as dynamic and fast-moving as DER, this is an important addition that will provide the industry with the flexibility to adapt to the ever-changing requirements of customers and new technologies.