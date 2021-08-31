Victoria opens tender for ‘at least’ 600 MW of renewables in second reverse auction

Victoria’s government today announced the launch of the second Victorian Renewable Energy Target (VRET) reverse auction. The tender was described by the Clean Energy Council as a “shot in the arm for the clean energy industry” following a marked slowdown in financial commitments for new utility-scale renewable projects over the last two years.

The Victorian government said the auction “at least” 600 MW of new clean energy, including solar and wind, helping the government meet its target of powering all its operations with clean energy by 2025. The ambitious goal includes powering every government school, hospital as well as Melbourne’s entire metropolitan train network with renewably generated electricity.

The auction is part of the government’s plan to drive investment in all six of its Renewable Energy Zones, with this second auction expected to deliver $1 billion worth of economic investment and 2,000 new jobs to the state.

The auction will have strong local content requirements to ensure more of the work generated by the auction is delivered in Victoria, the Victorian government said. It will also include “robust obligations on proponents” to share project benefits with local communities.

“The tender will stimulate a new wave of economic activity in regional Victoria, delivering thousands of new jobs in construction and opportunities for local supply chains,” the Clean Energy Council’s chief executive, Kane Thornton, said. “It will also put Victoria in a very strong position to meet and beat its 40 per cent renewable energy target by 2025,” he added.

The tender closes on 8 November 2021, with successful projects expected to be announced in the middle of 2022.