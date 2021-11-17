Indian government expands budget for PV manufacturing scheme

From pv magazine India
Bidders who failed to win projects under the Indian government’s production-linked incentives scheme for solar manufacturing still stand a chance to secure funding, because the authorities are providing US$3.2 billion (AU$4.3 billion) of additional funding for the subsidy program.
Power Minister RK Singh recently told the PTI news agency that the government has approved the ministry’s proposal to expand funding. The additional funds will help more manufacturers under the incentives scheme, paving the way for India to become a solar panel manufacturing hub and exporter.
Jindal India Solar, Shirdi Sai Electricals and Reliance New Energy Solar have already secured funds under the incentives scheme to support gigawatt-scale production of high-efficiency solar modules. Other companies – including Adani Infrastructure, First Solar, Coal India, Larsen & Toubro, Renew Solar, Tata Power, and Waaree Energies – are on the waiting list to obtain similar support. The waiting list will be valid for six months after the announcement of successful bids.
Singh said that at present, India has a solar module production capacity of 8.8 GW and cell capacity of 2.5 GW. The incentives scheme tender drew bids for 54.5 GW of solar equipment production capacity.
