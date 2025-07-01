Trinasolar targeting ‘high-value’ markets

“Trinasolar is moving away from product supply to focus on solutions supply,” Yang Bao, global sales and marketing president at Trinasolar, told pv magazine at the recent SNEC trade show held in Shanghai, China. “We don’t provide only modules now, but also energy storage systems, trackers, and cleaning robots.”

The diversification into more segments of the global solar supply chain is for Trinasolar a strategy to address current overcapacity in the module manufacturing business, with Bao expecting 2025 to still be a challenging year for the company and the global PV industry.

TOPCon dominance

“Very few players are currently earning money,” Bao said. “For that reason, we will keep the balance between the shipments and the financial results.”

“However, last year we shipped around 70 GW of products and this year we should achieve similar volumes,” he went on to say, noting that the company will focus more on the European market and “high value” markets. “We will also remain committed to Australia and China, where we have very good customers and established very strong sale channels. China is still a very good market, although not very profitable.”

The manufacturer will keep betting on PV products based on TOPCon technology. “We remain committed to TOPCon, as we believe this technology will keep dominating the market over the next years,” he stated. “However, we are also testing heterojunction technology combined with back contact at lab level.”

Storage uptake

Chinese module maker Trinasolar is also seeking to expand sales in the global storage business. “We are targeting to make our storage business as strong as our solar business,” Bao said. “Strong demand is coming in China not only from solar but also from wind project developers.”

According to Bao, the global storage market is offering stable demand, which ensures the participation of a big number of players. “We believe that we may double battery shipments every year by 2030,” he stressed. “Our strategy is to position ourselves as market leaders in this phase.”

Also in the storage business, Trinasolar is targeting what it describes as “high-value” markets such as Australia, the United States, Europe, or the Middle East.

“We are building our largest storage project in Egypt and next year we plan to enter the African market,” he said. “In Europe, we have collected orders for 2 GWh and we recently raised €400 million ($716.1 million) from the partners group from private equity and our investments in BESS in Europe may reach €1 billion.”

The Chinese manufacturer is also considering setting up its own battery cell production. “This would allow us to control the whole process, and we could then guarantee our customers the product they buy from Trinasolar is totally good,” he said.

From pv magazine Global