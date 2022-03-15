NSW hydrogen company wins another ‘prestigious’ award for heat reaction tech

David Gaian, cofounder at Impact Energy Partners, appears to have accepted the award in the US on behalf of Star Scientific.

Hydrogen technology company Star Scientific has won the US-based South By Southwest innovation award in the New Economy category, after judges assessed the finalists over the weekend.

The award is the most recent in the string for the company, all for its Hydrogen Energy Release Optimiser, or HERO technology. Last March, Star Scientific won a World Hydrogen Award, and in June its Chairman, Andrew Horvath, was selected by the global Sustainable Energy Council to be one of the eight leaders on its World Hydrogen Advisory Board.

The HERO technology works through a catalyst reaction which, upon contact with hydrogen and oxygen, goes from zero to over 700 degrees Celsius in three minutes. The promise of the technology, which is applied in the form of a coating substance, is as hydrogen demand activator. It makes the ‘future fuel’ easy and efficient to use as a heat source in existing spinning mass turbine systems.

“The Award is recognition of our ability to put renewable hydrogen into use with HERO today, to solve real energy challenges, and in particular the energy draw of the digital economy,” Horvath said.

“The most logical, viable pathway to decarbonising our entire world is through technologies that address the heat and energy requirements across a products’ whole production process, and HERO does that.”

“We are absolutely thrilled that our HERO was selected as winner for these prestigious awards,” he added.

The South By Southwest (SXSW) are held annually in Texas and celebrate “the most innovative, creative, and inspirational work in their respective fields.” Past winners of the Innovation Awards include MasSpec Pen, Maestro: Empowering VR Storytelling Through Social Collaboration, Swarm AI, and Butterfly iQ.