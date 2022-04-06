AC Energy, Citicore switch on 72MW solar park in Philippines

From pv magazine Global

The 72MW array is the first phase of a bigger 116MW solar project that is set for completion by the end of this year.

AC Energy, the renewable energy unit of Philippines-based conglomerate Ayala Corp., and Citicore Power, which is affiliated with Megawide Construction, said the project is already providing electricity to the local grid. It is now being assessed by National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

“This huge solar plant shall be managed and operated in-house by our Citicore Property Managers,” said Citicore CEO Oliver Tan. “We have eight solar farms and one micro-grid solar rooftop under our management.”

The new 72MW solar plant is expected to generate 105GWh of power per year. However, the companies did not reveal any additional technical or financial details about the project.

In February, AC Energy completed and switched on a 40MW/60MWh storage facility at the 120MW Alaminos Solar plant, one of the largest operational PV projects in the Philippines. The nation currently supports large-scale renewables via an auction scheme. A growing number of utility-scale solar projects are now being developed and constructed under power purchase agreements. The country plans to install 15GW of clean energy by 2030. Recent statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that the Philippines had a total installed PV capacity of 1.04GW by the end of 2020. Much of the country’s build-out has been driven by the national renewable energy law. Most of its solar capacity has also been built and operated under the old feed-in tariff regime, auctions, and net metering programs.