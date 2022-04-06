Herz to add ‘significant number’ of EVs to Australian rental fleet

Herz will purchase 65,000 EVs over the next five years from Swedish brand Polestar, founded by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding.

Hertz is currently in negotiations with Polestar to finalise orders for Australia, but says there will be a “significant number” of the purchased model, the Polestar 2, joining its Australian fleet later this year.

“The partnership with Polestar is an exciting opportunity to introduce premium EV products into our retail and rideshare fleets,” Hertz’ APAC Vice President, Eoin Macneill, said.

EV uptake in Australia

While EV uptake in Australia has been very slow off the mark compared to China, Europe, and the US, the International Energy Agency noted earlier this year that alongside Korea, Australia shows the “greatest dynamism among smaller markets.”

EV sales in Australia more than tripled in 2021, growing from 6,900 sales in 2020 to 20,665 in 2021. From this notably low baseline, EV’s marketshare for new car sales now sits above 2% in Australia. The global average is 10%.

While a number of Australian states have brought, or are bringing, in new measure to incentivise EV uptake, there hasn’t been a national scheme here that other countries have enjoyed. EVs also tend to have far longer purchase lead times in Australia, which certainly hasn’t helped.

Tesla continues to be Australia’s most popular EV brand.