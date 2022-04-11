Mazda’s Melbourne facility fitted with 900kW solar system, reaching 100% carbon neutral energy use

Mazda Australia has become the latest commercial centre to run on solar energy, its national distribution centre’s roof now fitted with a 900kW solar system.

The Mazda centre in Epping, in Melbourne’s north, now runs on 100% carbon neutral energy, after Real Utilities, the energy retailer arm of Frasers Property Australia, completed a new embedded energy network for the car company, including its solar system.

The 37,235 square metre Mazda facility is conveniently owned and operated by Frasers Property Industrial, meaning the new energy infrastructure is internally managed.

The centre has reached the 100% mark through a combination of the renewable energy generated on site via the extensive solar PV array, as well as through certified renewable energy certificates and carbon offsets. This combination, Real Utilities said, has allowed it to “provide green power for the price of brown.”

“Real Utilities is in a unique position to be able to leverage our understanding of property and experience in development to provide a tailored carbon neutral energy solution suited to the specific needs of Mazda and the property itself,” says Paolo Bevilacqua, General Manager, Real Utilities.

Frasers Property Australia has been involved in a number of ambitious carbon-conscious building projects, including the landmark Burwood Brickworks shopping centre in Melbourne’s east. Owned by the company, the shopping centre is the first ever retail space to ever go after the Living Building Challenge Certification, the world’s most advanced measure of sustainability in the built environment.

Frasers has also been involved in a number of energy efficient homes trials, including building 51 net zero “Balanced Energy Homes” featuring solar PV, solar hot water, low-emissivity glazed windows, LED lighting, roof insulation at Ed.Square in south west Sydney.

Real Utilities, wholly owned by Frasers Australia, supplies energy to the company’s broad portfolio of properties, and well as externally, and its carbon neutral energy is certified by the Commonwealth government’s Climate Active program.

Last April, Real Utilities signed a seven-year renewable energy certificate purchase agreement with Origin, committing to buy 140,000 certificates per year from 2024 to 2030 to cover 100% of the projected electricity demands of its business and residential customers.