$20 million greenhouse to reap solar innovation for agrivoltaic sector growth

Western Australia (WA)-headquartered building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) technology specialist, ClearVue has embarked on a five-year $20 million (USD 13 million) research project with RMIT University, and 16 additional partners.

The consortium also includes the Australian National University (ANU), University of New South Wales (UNSW), and Western Sydney University (WSU), with industry partners such as South East Water Corporation (SEWC), Advanced Carbon Engineering (ACE), and Protected Cropping Australia (PCA).

ClearVue Global CEO Martin Deil said the company’s technology will generate electricity and use advanced spectral control to enhance crop yields, improve quality, and promote sustainability by reducing energy and water consumption.

“We believe Australia has an opportunity to position itself as a global leader in food security innovation, and that ClearVue should be at the forefront of this global discussion,” Deil said.

A $5 million contribution from the Australian Research Council (ARC) and additional funds from the partner organisations totaling over $20 million, puts the project on track to create greenhouses that are self-sufficient and improve crop yields.

RMIT Professor Gary Rosengarten said greenhouses are vital infrastructure for food security and climate resilience. “By harnessing the combined expertise of our research and industry partners, RMIT is excited to be working on world leading technology like ClearVue’s solar glazing to develop cutting-edge greenhouse solutions,” Rosengarten said. Called the ARC Research Hub for Intelligent Energy Efficiency in Future Protected Cropping project, it represents one of the largest investments in greenhouse technology in Australian history, ClearVue says. It builds on the company’s solar greenhouse at Murdoch University, Perth, which has been in operation since 2021, and found to reduce energy consumption by nearly 40%. ClearVue’s transparent solar glass maintains the required light transparency for optimal plants’ growth while delivering energy independence, better growing conditions and water efficiency. The spectral control technology filters light to optimise growing conditions, potentially increasing crop yields and quality, while the integrated systems can reduce water consumption.