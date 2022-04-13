2 GW hydrogen electrolyser factory in development in India

From pv magazine India

Indian renewable energy developer Greenko Group has partnered with Belgium’s alkaline electrolyser specialist John Cockerill to manufacture green hydrogen electrolysers in India. The partnership agreement, signed between Greenko’s arm Greenko ZeroC (GZC) and John Cockerill, will see the two companies build 2 GW of hydrogen electrolyser production capacity.

GZC and John Cockerill will combine their strengths to collaborate in all spheres of market development for green hydrogen electrolysers.

“Pressurized alkaline technology by John Cockerill is well adapted to “large scale” hydrogen applications. Combined with Greenko’s low-cost round-the-clock renewable energy solutions, it will enable the lowest Levelised Cost of Hydrogen (LCOH) necessary for the implementation of a large H2 ecosystem on the Indian subcontinent,” read a Greenko statement.

The Gigafactory will comprise the complete electrolyser manufacturing value chain, including state-of-the-art nickel coating. It will produce electrolysers delivering high-purity H2 at 30 bars at the outlet.

Anil Chalamalasetty, Greenko’s CEO and MD said, “Greenko is working towards re-industrialisation solutions for a low-carbon economy. We are partnering with a world-class technology partner in John Cockerill and will jointly develop large-scale green molecule projects in India, accelerating the creation of a hydrogen economy. This partnership will not only help curtail India’s energy imports but also facilitate a turnaround to enable energy exports. And it will strengthen India’s green hydrogen ambitions as part of a wider renewable energy program that will see India run the world’s largest energy transition program.”

Raphael Tilot, John Cockerill Renewables’ CEO, said: “The fight against climate change is part of our mission, and this partnership with Greenko will enable us to contribute to India’s sub-continent emergence as a new green energy hub. India and neighboring countries have abundant natural resources, a large domestic market, and the potential to cater to the growth of this market regionally and globally. On the human side, a collaboration between the Indian and Belgian team have made good progress, and we are very confident in the future developments.”

Author: Uma Gupta