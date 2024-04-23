Pacific Partnerships secures connection approval for 250 MW Queensland solar project

Pacific Partnerships, a subsidiary of the Sydney-headquartered construction and engineering firm Cimic Group, said it has received the tick of approval from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and network operator Powerlink to connect the 250 MW Hopeland Solar Farm to the grid.
“AEMO has advised Powerlink that our application for future connection of the solar farm to the National Electricity Market (NEM) has been approved,” the company said.
“AEMO has issued a 5.3.4A letter of approval, based on rigorous evaluation of the asset’s proposed generator performance standards, its impact to the network and its grid compliance with regulatory standards.”
Pacific Partnerships said the approval paves the way for the continued development of the project that is likely to include a 175 MW / 350 MWh battery energy storage system.
The project is being developed near Chinchilla, about 290 kilometres west of Brisbane. The site is adjacent to Powerlink’s Western Downs 275 kV substation within the state government’s planned Southern Queensland Renewable Energy Zone.
Pacific Partnerships said it is working with fellow Cimic offshoot UGL on the next phase of the project and together they will go on to design, procure, construct and operate the solar farm.
It is anticipated the Hopeland Solar Farm will commence operations in 2026.
The project is the second large-scale solar farm to be owned and developed by Pacific Partnerships, with the first being the 102 MW Glenrowan Solar Farm now operating in northern Victoria.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.