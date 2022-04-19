CO2 battery long-duration energy storage technology wins BNEF Pioneers 2022 competition

From pv magazine USA

Energy Dome is a winner in the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Pioneers 2022 technology competition for its development and commercialisation of the CO2 Battery long-duration energy storage technology, under the category “providing round-the-clock zero-emissions power.” Energy Dome is the first Italian company to win the prestigious competition.

Energy Dome’s emission-free energy storage method uses carbon dioxide in a closed loop charge/discharge cycle that can store and dispatch renewable energy onto the grid over periods from four to 24 hours. Energy Dome reports that it plans to build energy storage projects at half the cost of lithium-ion battery storage technology globally. Energy Dome’s first commercial CO2 Battery storage facility is under construction in Sardinia, Italy and now offers the CO2 Battery on utility scale, with performance warranties.

Energy Dome also recently signed an agreement with Ansaldo Energia that envisions developing as many as 30 energy storage facilities over the next five years in Italy, Germany, the Middle East, and Africa. The facilities will use Energy Dome’s non-flammable, non-toxic carbon dioxide-based energy storage solution to store and dispatch power around the clock.

BNEF Pioneers annually identifies the most promising and impactful technologies that can accelerate global decarbonisation and halt climate change. Pioneers such as Energy Dome are innovators in sectors including energy, transport, materials, manufacturing, consumer products, and agriculture.

“To be selected as a BNEF Pioneers 2022 winner is not only a huge honour, but also a strong validation of our technology and product, the CO2 Battery, which we are deploying at commercial scale,” said Claudio Spadacini, Energy Dome founder and CEO . “We are already seeing strong global interest in the CO2 Battery, which uses tried and tested components, costs half of lithium-ion technology, is highly efficient (Round Trip Efficiency 75+%) and has no performance degradation during its 30+ year project lifetime. We believe the CO2 Battery will help significantly accelerate the clean energy transition by replacing baseload fossil fuels with fully dispatchable solar and wind energy.”