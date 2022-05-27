Test production starts at SolarEdge’s 2 GWh Korean battery cell fab

From pv magazine Global
Israeli solar inverter and battery manufacturer SolarEdge this week announced it has started producing test battery cells at a new factory in South Korea.
SolarEdge said it expects to ramp to full production at the 2 GWh-per-year-production capacity Sella 2 fab in Chungcheongbuk-Do this year.
The company’s Kokam Ltd lithium-ion battery subsidiary will operate the facility, which can be scaled up.
The site, at Eumseong Innovation City, will produce battery cells for SolarEdge’s solar-plus-battery residential systems, electric mobility, stationary energy storage facilities, and uninterrupted power supply products, the manufacturer said in a press release this week.
SolarEdge chief executive Zvi Lando, quoted in the release, said: “The opening of Sella 2 is an important milestone for SolarEdge. It allows us to own key processes in the development and manufacturing of advanced energy storage solutions for our solar core business and additional applications while further securing the resilience of our supply chain.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.