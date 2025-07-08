Deye launches C&I power conversion system with battery storage

China’s Deye has launched a new PCS integrated with an energy storage system for C&I applications. The PCS + BOS-B system is optimised for solar integration.
Deye said the system supports up to 200 kW of solar modules through eight maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels, each rated at 40 A, and operates across a wide MPPT voltage range of 180 V to 850 V for 1,000 V PV systems. The company added that MPPT efficiencies above 99% enable minimal energy loss during solar power conversion and storage.
Each power conversion system (PCS) module is available in 100 kW or 125 kW configurations and can be scaled to 2.5 MW. Deye said the units deliver up to 170% peak power with 98.5% efficiency and feature an IP65 protection rating.
“At its core, the system’s static transfer switch (STS) ensures truly uninterrupted power supply, capable of completing transitions between on-grid, off-grid, and diesel modes in less than 20 milliseconds,” the company said. “Independent high-power pathways support up to 500 kW connections for diesel generators, loads, and the grid, giving operators the freedom to adapt to fluctuating supply and demand without disruption.”
The system uses 14.3 kWh lithium-ion (LFP) battery modules, with up to 15 packs per PCS for a total storage capacity of 215 kWh per cluster. The batteries offer a 6,000-cycle lifespan and an IP20 protection rating, and operate within a temperature range of 0 C to 55 C when charging and -20 C to 55 C when discharging.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
