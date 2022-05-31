Adani Green switches on 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in India

From pv magazine India
Adani Green Energy has revealed that its Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One unit has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The project is purportedly India’s first large-scale wind-solar power plant.
ReNew Power recently commissioned a 17.6 MW captive wind-solar project in Gujarat. The ReNew project supplies clean energy to a factory run by Grasim Industries Ltd.
Hero Future Energies has also commissioned a wind-solar hybrid project in Karnataka by adding 28.8 MW of solar capacity to an existing 50 MW wind farm.
With the commissioning of the 390 MW wind-solar plant, Adani Green now has an operational renewable energy capacity of 5.8 GW and a total portfolio of 20.4 GW.
Author: Uma Gupta
