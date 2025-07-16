Pilecom begins work on 106 MW Victorian solar project

Utility scale solar farm contractor Pilecom announced that it has officially commenced work on the 106 MW Lancaster Solar Farm being built by Denmark-headquartered renewables developer European Energy near Kyabram in northern Victoria.

The Perth-based company said its scope includes the installation of 23,274 piles, 1,683 single-axis Horizon trackers provided by United States manufacturer Nextracker, and 170,000 solar modules.

“This is a large-scale infrastructure project that reflects the strength, precision, and dedication of our team,” Pilecom said in a Linkedin post.

Early works at the Lancaster solar farm site commenced in March this year with construction expected to be completed in 2026. Once operational, the PV power plant will be capable of generating 223 GWh of clean energy annually, the equivalent of the electricity consumption of about 35,000 Australian households.

European Energy Chief Executive Officer Knud Erik Andersen said the Lancaster project is a key part of the company’s ambition to deliver clean energy from its growing 9 GW development pipeline and will support Victoria’s renewable energy transition.

“This solar park will contribute to Victoria’s energy security and reflects our long-term commitment to Australia’s clean energy future,” he said.

The Lancaster Solar Farm, being built on a 172-hectare block about nine kilometres east of Kyabram, is the second of European Energy’s renewable energy projects in Australia to start construction.

The milestone follows the recent opening of 58 MW Mokoan Solar Park in northeast Victoria while the company is also progressing the 31 Mulwala Solar Park in New South Wales. Construction of the Mulwala project is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2025.

Other projects in European Energy’s development pipeline include the 1.3 GW Upper Calliope solar project, the 1 GW Sawpit, and the 500 MW Leichardt solar farm. All of these are in Queensland.