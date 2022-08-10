Shell completes acquisition of Sprng Energy

From pv magazine India
Energy company Shell today announced it had completed the acquisition of Indian renewables developer Sprng Energy from UK investor Actis.
Actis owns Sprng through its Mauritius-based arm Solenergi Power. Shell Overseas Investment, an arm of Shell, acquired 100% of Solenergi Power and, with it, the Sprng Energy group of companies from Actis Solenergi (Actis).
The transaction value of the Solenergi Power purchase is US$1.55 billion (AU$2.22 billion), including 50% as cash Capex and the remainder as debt obligations.
Sprng Energy, set up in 2017 by Actis, is a renewable energy platform based in Pune, India, and develops and manages renewable energy facilities such as solar and wind farms and infrastructure assets.
Shell’s present renewable capacity in operation triples following the acquisition of Sprng Energy solar and wind assets.
The deal also positions Shell as one of the first movers in building a truly integrated energy transition business in India. In India, its gas business (Shell Energy) serves customers through a fully-owned and integrated value chain. It has also invested in companies like Husk Power Systems and Cleantech Solar Pte Ltd.
Author: Uma Gupta
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.