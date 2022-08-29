$7.2 billion investment in green hydrogen, ammonia plant in India from Avaada

From pv magazine India

Avaada Group will invest around $5 billion to build an integrated green hydrogen and ammonia plant with captive renewable energy capacity in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

The company recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government on the proposed investment. Ravi Verma, senior executive vice president of Avaada Group, told pv magazine that the company will set up around 6 GW of renewable energy capacity for captive consumption by its green hydrogen and ammonia site. The renewables capacity will come up at different locations in Rajasthan.

Avaada aims to reach 11 GW by 2025 and 30 GW by 2030. It plans to scale its PV manufacturing to 10 GW by 2030, with backward integration into polysilicon, ingots, and wafers. Author: Uma Gupta