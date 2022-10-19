Longi eyes green hydrogen market in India

From pv magazine India

Longi, which has surpassed more than 7 GW of monocrystalline solar panel shipments to India, now aims to offer green hydrogen solutions.

The company is already in talks with developers in India to supply its electrolysers. It will also provide training and commissioning supervision to EPC partners for hydrogen projects.

“Longi considers hydrogen as a new pillar of our business. We have invested a lot in the green hydrogen business. And India is a promising market,” Lan Cheng, general manager-international, Longi Hydrogen, told pv magazine. “The nation has high decarbonisation and non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation target. It will continue to offer opportunities for global and local players in the long run.”

Longi continues to invest heavily in R&D and innovation. It has already unveiled alkaline water electrolysers. Its electrolysers can provide 1,000 Nm3/hour of hydrogen output. The company has already provided a 4,000 Nm3/hour hydrogen production system for the world’s largest green hydrogen project.

Longi aims to reach 1.5 GW of electrolyser manufacturing capacity by the end of 2022. It is expected to expand to 5 GW to 10 GW by 2025 to meet market demand. The company also plans to introduce new solar modules by the end of this year. “We believe any new product which is introduced to the market must sustain for a long period,” said Pradeep Kumar, managing director of Longi Solar India. “So we are working on a new product, which is going to beat almost all prevailing technologies in efficiency, degradation, and bifaciality factor.” Longi introduced Hi-MO 5 bifacial and mono-facial modules to the Indian market in 2021, and shipped 3.8 GW of PV modules last year, out of which 85% was bifacial. It has shipped 1.6 GW of modules from January to March in the current calendar year – the three months before the imposition of basic customs duty. More than 95% of these sales were bifacial. Author: Uma Gupta