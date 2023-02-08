Southeast Asia’s largest battery goes online

From pv magazine Global

Sembcorp and Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) have announced the successful commissioning of a 285 MWh energy storage system in the Banyan and Sakra region on Jurong Island, Singapore.

The large-scale system features 800 high-energy density lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and occupies 2 hectares of land. It is the largest energy storage system in Southeast Asia, according to Sembcorp.

“Its rapid response time to store and supply power in milliseconds is essential in mitigating solar intermittency caused by changing weather conditions in Singapore’s tropical climate,” the company said in a statement. “It can also provide reserves to the power grid, which frees up power generation plants to generate more electricity to meet demand, when needed.”

A central control system regulates the batteries’ charge and discharge cycles according to grid needs. The integrated system also includes liquid cooling systems or built-in air conditioning systems to maintain optimal operating temperatures.

It uses Envision’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) platform for monitoring and control services. It also features Huawei ’s Smart String ESS solution for temperature control.

In addition, Sembcorp operates a 360 MW battery in the United Kingdom.