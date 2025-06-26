JinkoSolar achieves world record efficiency of 27.02% for TOPCon solar cell

The Chinese manufacturer said the result was certified by China’s National Photovoltaic Industry Measurement and Testing Center (NPVM).

Image: JinkoSolar

Share

Chinese module maker JinkoSolar has announced a new world record for n-type TOPCon solar cell efficiency, at 27.02%.

The result was confirmed by China’s National Photovoltaic Industry Measurement and Testing Center (NPVM).

The 182 mm n-type cell was developed by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Zhejiang JinkoSolar Co.

The manufacturer said it used high-performance techniques such as laser-assisted metallisation, premium emitter passivation, and localised absorption passivated contacts to increase cell efficiency. In October 2022, the efficiency of this device still stood at 26.1%.

By 2028, JinkoSolar expects to cross the 28% threshold, it said in a recent white paper.

The company also announced it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.58% for a TOPCon panel, with the result being certified by certification body TÜV SÜD. This was achieved by integrating several innovations, including patterned encapsulation film, super multi-busbar (SMBB) interconnection, and advanced reflective film designs, JinkoSolar said.

On the production side, the panel producer plans to upgrade over 40% of its manufacturing capacity this year, with the goal of reaching up to 50 GW of high-efficiency TOPCon output by the end of 2025.

The company’s latest TOPCon modules can deliver up to 670 W of output, with a mass production module efficiency of 24.8% and a bifaciality factor as high as 85%.

From pv magazine Global

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Green hydrogen pilot plant launches in SA
25 June 2025 A pilot hydrogen energy plant that will employ a novel approach by producing green hydrogen directly from water and sunlight, without relying on elect...