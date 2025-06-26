JinkoSolar achieves world record efficiency of 27.02% for TOPCon solar cell

Chinese module maker JinkoSolar has announced a new world record for n-type TOPCon solar cell efficiency, at 27.02%.
The result was confirmed by China’s National Photovoltaic Industry Measurement and Testing Center (NPVM).
The 182 mm n-type cell was developed by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Zhejiang JinkoSolar Co.
The manufacturer said it used high-performance techniques such as laser-assisted metallisation, premium emitter passivation, and localised absorption passivated contacts to increase cell efficiency. In October 2022, the efficiency of this device still stood at 26.1%.
By 2028, JinkoSolar expects to cross the 28% threshold, it said in a recent white paper.
The company also announced it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.58% for a TOPCon panel, with the result being certified by certification body TÜV SÜD. This was achieved by integrating several innovations, including patterned encapsulation film, super multi-busbar (SMBB) interconnection, and advanced reflective film designs, JinkoSolar said.
On the production side, the panel producer plans to upgrade over 40% of its manufacturing capacity this year, with the goal of reaching up to 50 GW of high-efficiency TOPCon output by the end of 2025.
The company’s latest TOPCon modules can deliver up to 670 W of output, with a mass production module efficiency of 24.8% and a bifaciality factor as high as 85%.
