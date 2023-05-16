India to join Germany’s green hydrogen strategy update

Greenko Group, in collaboration with Belgium’s John Cockerill, aims to double its OEM electrolyzer production capacity within a few months, according to the company’s founder. They express confidence in the Indian market and production capacity.

“We don’t need subsidies. In India, the cost of green hydrogen without subsidies is already below USD 3/kg,” said Greenko Group’s founder, Mahesh Kolli. India and Germany aim to diversify their investments and import/export strategy. Indian hydrogen companies are actively involved in projects in Oman and Egypt. Meanwhile, the German government is developing its hydrogen strategy, focusing on tenders and auctions with various schemes. Currently, Germany sees South America, Australia, Canada, Namibia, and Mauritania as its ideal hydrogen partners.

“India will be part of Germany’s hydrogen national strategy. I am quite sure, yes,” said Till Mansmann, innovation commissioner for green hydrogen in the German Ministry of Education.

Trained physicist Mansmann highlighted Germany’s prolonged delay in investment decisions, but emphasised that the country’s experience with LNG terminals will inform the forthcoming Hydrogen acceleration law. Panelists emphasised that top officials from the German government actively travel to shape this strategy, suggesting that one should examine the trips of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck to comprehend the future hydrogen strategy of the country. “We will import 70% of hydrogen needs in 2030, and the situation will not change till 2045,” said Mansmann.