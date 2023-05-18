Sharp unveils 570 W TOPCon solar panel with 22.07% efficiency

From pv magazine Global
Sharp has released a new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panel based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. The NBJD570 double-glass module features 144 half-cut solar cells based on M10 wafers and a 16-busbar design.
The new panels measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32.5 kg. They can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C.
The IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified panel also features a power conversion efficiency of 22.07% and a bifaciality of over 80%, according to the manufacturer. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.30% per C and its power tolerance reaches up to 5%, said Sharp.
The company offers a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee.
“We are excited to launch our 570 W bifacial, dual-glass solar module,” said Andrew Lee, Commercial Director for EMEA at Sharp Energy Solutions Europe. “Thanks to its n-type TOPCon cells, our panel offers greater power and efficiency, as well as better low-light performance, higher bifaciality, and a lower temperature coefficient.”
The new product is purportedly resistant under extreme conditions, as it has passed tests for ammonia, salt mist, sand and potential induced degradation (PID) resistance.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.