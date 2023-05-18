Sharp unveils 570 W TOPCon solar panel with 22.07% efficiency

Sharp’s new IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified solar panel offers a power conversion efficiency of 22.07% and a bifaciality of more than 80%. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.30% per C and its power tolerance is 5%.

NB-JD570 panel

Image: Sharp

From pv magazine Global

Sharp has released a new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panel based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. The NBJD570 double-glass module features 144 half-cut solar cells based on M10 wafers and a 16-busbar design.

The new panels measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32.5 kg. They can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C.

The IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified panel also features a power conversion efficiency of 22.07% and a bifaciality of over 80%, according to the manufacturer. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.30% per C and its power tolerance reaches up to 5%, said Sharp.

The company offers a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee.

“We are excited to launch our 570 W bifacial, dual-glass solar module,” said Andrew Lee, Commercial Director for EMEA at Sharp Energy Solutions Europe. “Thanks to its n-type TOPCon cells, our panel offers greater power and efficiency, as well as better low-light performance, higher bifaciality, and a lower temperature coefficient.”

The new product is purportedly resistant under extreme conditions, as it has passed tests for ammonia, salt mist, sand and potential induced degradation (PID) resistance.

