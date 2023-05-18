Feds plan growth centre to power up Australia’s renewables industry

The Australian government has confirmed it will establish an industry-led growth centre in a move designed to drive locally developed and manufactured solutions to the nation’s energy and emissions challenges and secure a central role in global clean energy manufacturing.

The Powering Australia Industry Growth Centre, which will join six existing centres in other priority areas, will offer advanced technology and skills development for businesses looking to commercialise locally manufactured renewable energy technologies and ideas.

Federal Industry Minister Ed Husic said it will also encourage connections between critical minerals producers and renewable technology manufacturers and provide a First Nations Advisor to build First Nations business management capabilities in the sector.

“We want an agile, industry-led approach to growing our renewable technology industry,” Husic said. “Industry growth centres are a proven way of delivering the sort of timely and targeted support to our renewable business leaders are calling for.”

“There’s $3 billion in the National Reconstruction Fund for the renewable and low-emissions energy industries. Today’s announcement will help maximise that investment.”

Husic said establishing the Powering Australia Industry Growth Centre delivers on the government’s election commitment for an industry-led approach to enhancing Australia’s renewable energy industries.

The minister said the new Industry Growth Centre will leverage the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund to amplify its impact on the Australian economy.

It also builds on the recently announced Net Zero Authority which has been established to coordinate Australia’s transition from fossil fuel production and associated industries to a renewables dominated economy.

The body, which will be legislated through parliament, will be tasked with coordinating Australia’s energy transition – from fossil-fuel-generated power to renewable alternatives – by providing advice to governments on policy and regulations, setting national plans and targets, and supporting regions and communities to attract and take advantage of new clean energy industries.