Canadian Solar unveils 700 W bifacial TOPCon solar modules

From pv magazine Global

China-based module manufacturer Canadian Solar is presenting its 700 W bifacial TOPCon solar modules this week at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany.

The TOPBiHiKu7 panels feature 210 mm cells and are available in six versions, with nominal power ranging from 675 W to 700 W, and a power conversion efficiency of 21.7% to 22.5%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 46.9 V to 47.9 V and the short-circuit current is 18.24 A to 18.49 A. They have an efficiency range of 26.1% to 27.0%, with a bifacial gain of 20%.

“Canadian Solar’s TOPCon modules will increase the energy yield of PV systems and deliver one of the most competitive balance of system (BOS) cost savings and levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar power plants, compared to PERC modules,” said the company.

The double-glass panels measure 2,384 x 1,303 x 33 mm and weigh 37.8 kg. They feature 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass, with anti-reflective coating and another 2.0 mm glass layer at the back. The modules have IP68 junction boxes and anodized aluminium alloy frames. They can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and in temperatures ranging between -40 C and 85 C.

The temperature coefficient is -0.29% per degree Celsius. Canadian Solar claims that this ensures “better performance under hot environments compared to the mainstream products in the market.”

The PV panels come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. Annual linear degradation over 30 years is 0.4%, while degradation over the first year is capped at 1.0%.

In December 2022, Canadian Solar said that it would begin mass production of TOPCon solar modules by the first quarter of 2023.