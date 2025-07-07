UK developer secures $718 million financing for 609 MW solar, battery portfolio

British Solar Renewables (BSR) has secured GBP 345 million ($718.32 million) of financing for 12 solar projects, and three co-located battery assets. A company spokesperson told pv magazine the portfolio comprises 536 MW PV capacity across 12 sites – including the proposed circa 37 MW Kerang Solar Plant being developed in northern Victoria – and a total storage capacity of 73 MW / 146 MWh across the three battery systems.

Securing financial close represents one of the largest hybrid portfolio finance deals in the United Kingdom renewable sector, according to BSR.

Five of the 12 sites are currently operational, the developer confirmed, with the remainder either in construction or expected to be under construction by the end of 2025.

Financing was secured as a flexible debt facility, provided by a consortium of banking partners, including Lloyds Bank, NatWest, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg.

In a statement, Michael Ozersky, chief investment officer at BSR, described the deal as a “landmark transaction” and a major milestone for the business.

“This financing highlights the strength of our [co-location] strategy and our innovative approach to delivering clean, reliable power at scale,” he said.