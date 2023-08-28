Renewable PPAs see Sydney councils save $36 million

A PPA is an independent agreement between a power generator or vendor and purchaser – in this case, a local government procurement program.

The Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils, the peak body representing councils in Greater Western Sydney, says its Western Sydney Energy Program involving renewable energy power purchasing agreements (PPAs) and energy efficiency measures has seen savings of $36 million since 2019.

The program has additionally reduced the councils’ combined greenhouse emissions by 535,714 tonnes — equivalent to taking 124,585 cars off the road each year, the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils’ (WSROC) annual report said.

“The eight councils have also joined WSROC’s Western Sydney Electric Vehicle (EV) Roadmap, with a focus on assisting councils with EV transition plans, charging for fleet, and advocacy and policy development to support community uptake of EVs,” said WSROC President, Councillor Barry Calvert.

The Western Sydney Energy Program began in February 2019 and is a collaboration between Blacktown City Council, Blue Mountains City Council, Camden Council, Cumberland City Council, Hawkesbury City Council, The Hills Shire Council, Liverpool City Council and the City of Parramatta Council.