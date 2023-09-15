A terawatt of solar module capacity expected within 16 months

From pv magazine Global

The terawatt era has arrived, and the world is unprepared. As the industry explodes in volume, solar and related professionals must prepare, adapt – and deploy.

In its recent Q2 PV Supplier Market Intelligence report, Clean Energy Associates (CEA) highlighted significant growth in solar module manufacturing by Chinese solar module manufacturers. From a 405 GW manufacturing capacity in 2022, a projected 114% increase is expected, reaching 866 GW by the end of 2023. Following that, a subsequent 21% surge in 2024 will bring the total to an impressive 1.043 TW globally.

This rapid growth surpassed many industry predictions. Still, insiders within the Chinese government, having played a pivotal role in this boom, likely foresaw such a rise.

A closer look at the numbers reveals that by the end of 2024, Chinese domestic capacity could be responsible for approximately 0.93 terawatts of their total global capacity. Southeast Asia is anticipated to account for less than 7% (0.068 TW), the Americas just over 2% (0.023 TW), and non-China Asian markets might contribute about 1% (0.011 TW).

Major, European and American manufacturers, such as Meyer Burger and First Solar, were not considered in this study. The assessment predominantly revolved around:

The majority of this capacity is earmarked for n-type solar cells. Yet, a bottleneck seems evident in the production process. CEA’s data suggests that cell production lags behind module manufacturing, with wafer and polysilicon ingot capacities trailing by several hundred gigawatts.

China’s heavily centralised solar power market, underpinned by extensive governmental oversight, might see these predictions shift. Whether solar module manufacturing capacities will be fine-tuned remains uncertain.

Aligning with – and surpassing – these projections, Bernreuter Research suggests that long term Chinese plans include up to 3.5 TW of manufacturing capacity by 2027. PVEL’s findings indicate that the 3.5 million metric tons of capacity might be operational by the end of next year. Considering 2.2 grams of polysilicon are required for a watt of solar panels, PVEL estimates that polysilicon supplies could generate 1.6 TW of solar modules.

If we build it, will they come?

The question remains: if this manufacturing capacity is available, will there be adequate installers, grid capacity, and batteries to absorb the surplus daytime production?