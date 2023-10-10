Bslbatt introduces high-voltage battery for residential PV

From pv magazine Global
Bslbatt, a Chinese storage system manufacturer, has released MacthBox HVS, a residential battery that can operate at an elevated voltage level ranging from 204.8 V to 716.8 V.
“It integrates seamlessly with multiple inverter brands such as Solis, Hypontech, Solplanet, and Deye, enabling homeowners to maximise clean energy and reduce their carbon footprint,” the company said.
The batteries feature individual battery modules with voltage s of 102.4 V. They can be stacked in series with two to seven battery modules.
“MacthBox’s modular design simplifies installation and allows for scalability. A single battery module is 5.32 kWh and weighs 50 kg. Homeowners can start with a basic setup and then expand as energy needs grow,” Bslbatt said.
The manufacturer offers six versions of the new product, with storage capacities ranging from 10.64 kW to 37.27 kWh. The smallest unit measures 665 mm x 330 mm x 425 mm and weighs 112 kg, while the largest unit measures 665 mm x 330 mm x 1,175 mm and weighs 372 kg.
The batteries use LiFePO4 as the cathode material and have an operational temperature range from -10 C to 65 C. They are backed by a 10-year warranty and claim a lifespan of over 6,000 cycles, featuring an IP65 protection rating, with an expected operating life of up to 15 years, according to the manufacturer.
