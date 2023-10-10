1Komma5° announces TOPCon solar module factory in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

German startup 1Komma5° has unveiled plans to build a solar module manufacturing facility in eastern Germany.

The Hamburg-based company said the new factory will be located in the states of Brandenburg or Saxony. It will start commercial operations next year. The facility will produce TOPCon panels and will initially have an annual production capacity of 1 GW. The company plans to expand the capacity to 5 GW by 2030.

This year, the startup launched new 415 W full black TOPCon modules. The company uses polysilicon from Wacker Chemie for its solar modules, which are currently manufactured in China according to its own specifications. Wacker Chemie’s polysilicon will also be used in production in Germany.

1Komma5° initially refrained from disclosing the source of the solar cells for its solar modules and the exact investment amount allocated for its production facility setup. Its response to pv magazine‘s inquiry is still pending. However, the company has recently expanded its supply chains to encompass the markets of Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Spain, Italy, and Australia.