Former Sun Cable chief to lead Australia’s 5B

Australian modular solar manufacturer 5B has announced that renewable energy industry veteran David Griffin has been appointed chief executive officer to lead the Sydney-headquartered clean technology company through the next phase of its development.

Griffin succeeds current CEO and 5B co-founder Chris McGrath who will assume a new role developing strategic partnerships and new market opportunities.

“There is no better person than David to lead 5B through this time of transformation,” McGrath said.

“He is a veteran of the renewable energy industry in Australia and around the world, with in-depth working knowledge of the complexity of the clean energy transition. David is the right leader at the right time for 5B.”

Griffin, who has been a member of 5B’s board since early in the company’s journey and became a seed investor in 2015, will oversee the next stage of the company’s development which is expected to include an increased focus on meeting high demand in the Australian market.

Griffin said the opportunity ahead is vast for 5B which has developed its prefabricated and modular Maverick solar system, which allows pre-mounted solar panels to be installed quickly.

“We will concentrate on profitable segments in our home market and abroad, where our customers have a deep understanding of the unique benefits of 5B’s Maverick technology and related services, and servicing our strategic partners,” he said.

“5B is truly revolutionising the renewable energy sector with its 5B Maverick prefabricated solar array technology and I couldn’t be more honoured to have been chosen to lead the company.”

To date, 5B has deployed its technology across more than 140 sites worldwide, with a total generating capacity exceeding 70 MW.