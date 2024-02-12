Queensland residential battery subsidy open for business

It is becoming increasingly clear that as residential solar continues to expand distributed battery energy storage will have an important role in Australia’s energy transition. To accelerate its deployment, the Queensland Government launched its Battery Booster rebate program. The program was announced in December 2023.

A high level of interest is anticipated, with the rebate – which in most cases will come in at $3,000 per household – will cover around one-third of the fully installed cost of a battery system. The QLD government is already warning that some dodgy websites are looking to exploit the situation,

“We are aware of websites created by third parties about the Battery Booster program. Fraudulent, misleading or phishing websites could take advantage of Queenslanders wishing to participate in the program.”

On its website, the QLD government emphasises that both the installer and battery system must be approved by the Department of Energy and Climate to be eligible for the subsidy. Homes must also have an existing rooftop solar system or install one alongside the new battery, with a minimum size of 5 kW. The government website sets out how the application is a three-step process.

“You must apply for conditional approval before applying for the rebate. The application must include a quote for an Approved Battery System from an Approved Installer or another retailer.”

Slightly more than 4,700 battery systems from more than 60 manufacturers have been approved for installation under the program. Major brands like Tesla have begun promoting the subsidy program via social media. SunPower has launched a complimentary solar module promotion, whereby solar modules will be provided for free alongside a battery purchase.

A little over 150 installers are approved for the Battery Boost program.

In announcing the program’s opening, Paul Martyn, the Director General of the Queensland Department of Energy and Climate Change, emphasised that applicants should ensure both their installer and battery system are approved under the program.

“The Queensland Government is supporting renewable and sustainable energy through this program to help maximise the energy from home solar panels and, importantly, reduce household energy bills. There are a limited number of rebates available and conditional approval is required as the first step,” said Martyn.