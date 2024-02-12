Snapshot from anti-renewables rally at Parliament House

A little over one week ago, a collection of anti-renewable energy protesters rolled into Canberra, calling for a slowdown – if not halt – in renewable energy development. Attendees to the Rally Against Reckless Renewables also conveyed messages on vaccines and the World Health Organisation, the “Great Reset”, the United Nations, and other conspiracy minded themes.

National Party member Barnaby Joyce is well described by the adjacent sign.

Photo: Smart Energy Council/Harrison Johnstone

The rally, held on Feb. 6, attracted coalition-party speakers including National Party parliamentarians David Littleproud, Barnaby Joyce, and Matt Canavan. Former United Australia Party and Liberal Party member Craig Kelly also spoke.

On a Smart Energy Council webinar on Feb. 9, federal energy minister Chris Bowen said that the opposition parties were “whipping up community concern” about renewable energy development.

The Smart Energy Council sent a photographer to the event (so, you didn’t have to) and here is a snapshot of the day – which provides insight into the demographics, colourful characters, and politicians engaging in the aspirant anti-renewables movement.

