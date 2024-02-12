Snapshot from anti-renewables rally at Parliament House

National Party member Barnaby Joyce is well described by the adjacent sign.

The rally, held on Feb. 6, attracted coalition-party speakers including National Party parliamentarians David Littleproud, Barnaby Joyce, and Matt Canavan. Former United Australia Party and Liberal Party member Craig Kelly also spoke.

On a Smart Energy Council webinar on Feb. 9, federal energy minister Chris Bowen said that the opposition parties were “whipping up community concern” about renewable energy development.

The Smart Energy Council sent a photographer to the event (so, you didn’t have to) and here is a snapshot of the day – which provides insight into the demographics, colourful characters, and politicians engaging in the aspirant anti-renewables movement.

National Party member Barnaby Joyce is well described by the adjacent sign. The vaccination and anti-renewables Venn diagram have significant overlap. A somewhat mysterious sign with protestors on the lawn at Parliament House. A Holden Torana provided a touch of class to proceedings. Youthful and diverse would not be words used to describe the attending crowd. National Party Senator has long taken a pro-coal and anti-renewable energy stance. The son of Welsh coal miner, and former coal miner himself, Malcolm Roberts, a One Nation Senator, is no friend of solar nor wind. National Party leader David Littleproud looks neither proud no comfortable at last Tuesday’s event. That hat, that sign…