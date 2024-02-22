Trina Storage releases 4.07 MWh energy storage system

From pv magazine global
Trina Storage, a unit of Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar, has released a new grid-scale energy storage system (ESS) with a capacity of 4.07 MWh.
Its new Element 2 system features its in-house 306Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. Its maximum operating voltage range (DC) is rated at up to 1,500 V.
“Elementa 2 is primed to meet market dynamic demands on capacity, safety & flexibility,” said Trina Solar Executive President Helena Li. “It ensures unparalleled efficiency, comprehensive safety, and long-term reliability for our valued customers.”
According to the product’s datasheet, the ESS has an electrical configuration of 10 racks of four battery packs. It comes in a container that weighs up to 35 tons and measures 6.058 meters x 2.438 meters x 2.896 meters.
“Elementa 2 adopts a standardised 20ft size, not only streamlining installations but also drastically reducing shipping costs,” the company said. “Engineered for adaptability, rapid deployment, and smooth operational and maintenance processes, Elementa 2 minimises project costs and enhances overall system performance.”
The system also uses liquid cooling for an operation range of -30 C to 50 C, according to the datasheet.
“The robust protective design enhances electrical and mechanical safety,” said Trina Storage. “At the system level, Elementa 2 provides diverse safety protections and integrates early fire hazard detection and suppression systems to prevent and counter thermal runaway.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.